Toggle navigation
Wild 104 - McAllen/Brownsville Party Station
Wild 104 - McAllen/Brownsville Party Station
Mojo Morning Show
Crew
Jammin Jay Z
DJ Agro
DJ Loopz
DJ Villa
Jay Cantu
411
Wild Playlist
How To Pick Up Prizes
Edit Your Account
Wild Communites
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Weather
Wild Calendar
Contests
Win 30 day passes to Tru>Fit
Big Game Contest
Win the #iHeartAwards 24k VIP experience with Bruno Mars!
Win tickets to the Monster Jam!
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
But for now...register for 30 day passes!
Kehlani Talks Debut Album 'SWEETSEXYSAVAGE'
Listen to win your tickets!
72 of the Most Influential Black Musicians
State Farm Arena!
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
previous
next
Bill O’Reilly Interviews Donald Trump Ahead Of Super Bowl LI
Best and Worst Super Bowl Halftime Shows
Your Ground Beef May Now Include Heart
Bill Gates So Rich He May Become World's First Trillionaire
How the 'Worst Pitch' Ever Became HBO's 'Girls'
Nun Says Sex Is Such a Gift That Even Mary Probably Had It
'SNL' and Melissa McCarthy Spoof White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer
Inside a Former Chocolate Factory: a 'Unicorn' and a Whole Lot of Pot
Super Bowl Weekend: Stars Hit H-Town
'Unimaginable' Radiation Detected in Fukushima Reactor
Priest Arrested on Drug, Child Pornography Charges
A Most Macabre Art Form on This Man's Back
x
See Full Playlist
Wild 104
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from Wild 104 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.